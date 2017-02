Chonburi police will escort five suspects who fired celebratory shots during a wedding procession but accidentally killed a passerby to Pattaya Provincial Court for detention.

The five suspects were friends of the groom who joined the wedding procession to the house of the bride but drew out their pistols to shoot into the air and the ground as they walked.

The incident happened last Sunday in Bang Lamung district.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS