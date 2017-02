PHUKET: Sun loungers returned to Patong Beach today (Feb 27) under a new campaign driven by Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup to “bring happiness to Phuket tourists”.

Workers started unloading the beach chairs and placing them inside the “10% zones” at 11am, Mayor Chalermluck confirmed to The Phuket News.

Tanyaluk Sakoot