Driver rams car into assailants after being shot in Pattani

Driver rams car into assailants after being shot in Pattani1 min read
PATTANI: A local man rammed his car into the motorcycle of two men who fired shots at him in Thung Yang Daeng district on Saturday morning before the attackers grabbed a motorcycle parked nearby and fled.
The attack happened on a road in front of a mosque at Ban Paku in tambon Paku, said Pol Col Jilawat Duding, chief of Thung Yang Daeng police, who was reported around 9.10am on Saturday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Abdullah Benjakat
BANGKOK POST