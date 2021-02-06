February 6, 2021

Driver rams car into assailants after being shot in Pattani

Yarang District in Pattani Southern Thailand

Yarang District in Pattani Southern Thailand. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล. CC BY 3.0.


PATTANI: A local man rammed his car into the motorcycle of two men who fired shots at him in Thung Yang Daeng district on Saturday morning before the attackers grabbed a motorcycle parked nearby and fled.

The attack happened on a road in front of a mosque at Ban Paku in tambon Paku, said Pol Col Jilawat Duding, chief of Thung Yang Daeng police, who was reported around 9.10am on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat
BANGKOK POST

