February 5, 2021

Spike in Covid-19 cases in Bangkok, screening ramped up

COVID-19 temperature checking point at shopping mall entrance in Thailand

COVID-19 coronavirus temperature checking point at shopping mall entrance in Thailand. Photo: Per Meistrup. CC BY-SA 4.0.


The Public Health Ministry is stepping up Covid-19 surveillance in western Bangkok following a spike in infections, a senior official said on Friday.

Dr Chakkarat Pittayawong-anont, director of the epidemiology division at the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said public officials are ramping up proactive screening in six districts after a large number cases were confirmed.

