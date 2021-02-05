Spike in Covid-19 cases in Bangkok, screening ramped up

Spike in Covid-19 cases in Bangkok, screening ramped up1 min read
The Public Health Ministry is stepping up Covid-19 surveillance in western Bangkok following a spike in infections, a senior official said on Friday.
Dr Chakkarat Pittayawong-anont, director of the epidemiology division at the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said public officials are ramping up proactive screening in six districts after a large number cases were confirmed.
Full story: Bangkok Post
