Anti-Coup Protests in Myanmar Expand As New Arrests Are Made of Pro-Suu Kyi Officials





Hundreds of teachers and students poured onto the streets of Myanmar’s largest city Yangon after the country’s military, Tatmadaw, expanded their arrests of Myanmarese officials on 5 February in the follow up to the 1 February coup. A new wave of protests has hit the country hours after the military arrested Win Htein – a key aide to state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi – and Win Myint, the country’s president According to some estimates around 130 officials have been detained by the military so far.

More than 200 students and their teachers at Yangon’s Dagon University organised a rally to oppose the military coup, singing songs of revolution and giving the three-finger salute, which became a symbol of Myanmarese pro-democracy movements.

“As a citizen, I cannot accept this military coup at all. We have to resist this dictatorship,” a lecturer at the university, Win Win Maw, said in an interview with the AFP. “We don’t want this military coup which unlawfully seized power from our elected government”, Nwe Thazin Hlaing, another lecturer at the university told Reuters.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Tim Korso

Sputnik International

