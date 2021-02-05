February 5, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Anti-Coup Protests in Myanmar Expand As New Arrests Are Made of Pro-Suu Kyi Officials

1 min read
2 hours ago TN
Aung San Suu Kyi at the European Parliament in Strasbourg

Aung San Suu Kyi at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. Photo: Claude TRUONG-NGOC.


Hundreds of teachers and students poured onto the streets of Myanmar’s largest city Yangon after the country’s military, Tatmadaw, expanded their arrests of Myanmarese officials on 5 February in the follow up to the 1 February coup. A new wave of protests has hit the country hours after the military arrested Win Htein – a key aide to state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi – and Win Myint, the country’s president According to some estimates around 130 officials have been detained by the military so far.

More than 200 students and their teachers at Yangon’s Dagon University organised a rally to oppose the military coup, singing songs of revolution and giving the three-finger salute, which became a symbol of Myanmarese pro-democracy movements.

“As a citizen, I cannot accept this military coup at all. We have to resist this dictatorship,” a lecturer at the university, Win Win Maw, said in an interview with the AFP. “We don’t want this military coup which unlawfully seized power from our elected government”, Nwe Thazin Hlaing, another lecturer at the university told Reuters.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Tim Korso
Sputnik International

Anti-Coup Protests in Myanmar Expand As New Arrests Are Made of Pro-Suu Kyi Officials 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Myanmar in Turmoil: Current Leadership Detained, Army Declares State of Emergency, Seizes Control

4 days ago TN
1 min read

UK Kicks Off New Visa Scheme for Hong Kong Residents to Become Citizens

6 days ago TN
1 min read

Meet China’s First Hydrogen-Powered Locomotive

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Spike in Covid-19 cases in Bangkok, screening ramped up

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Anti-Coup Protests in Myanmar Expand As New Arrests Are Made of Pro-Suu Kyi Officials

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

586 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Friday

10 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand’s health minister assures vaccine procurement is not delayed

10 hours ago TN