The CCSA’s deputy spokesperson, Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan, announced that 586 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded today, 573 are local transmissions and 13 are from abroad.

The new cases raise the total number of infections in the latest outbreak to 18,407, while the cumulative total is 22,644.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

Email