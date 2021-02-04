Johnson & Johnson is seeking to register its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand: FDA





BANGKOK (NNT) – According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Johnson & Johnson is seeking to register its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand.

Dr Surachoke Tangwiwat, deputy secretary-general of the FDA said the company has applied to register their vaccine with the FDA but some documents were missing.

The company is required to have the relevant papers and file them within 30 days, he said.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat

National News Bureau of Thailand

