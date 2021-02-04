February 4, 2021

Chinese New Year Celebration in Chinatown Cancelled

Chinatown district in Bangkok

Chinatown district in Bangkok. Photo: pxfuel.


BANGKOK, Feb 4 (TNA) – Bangkok city hall has cancelled this year Chinese New Year celebration in Yaowarat or Bangkok’s China Town to prevent Covid-19 transmission.

The festival is normally held annually by Samphantawong district office and local businesspeople.

However, as the Covid-19 outbreak has not yet subsided and could pose risk to the public’s safety, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration decided to call it off.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

