Chinese New Year Celebration in Chinatown Cancelled

Chinese New Year Celebration in Chinatown Cancelled1 min read
BANGKOK, Feb 4 (TNA) – Bangkok city hall has cancelled this year Chinese New Year celebration in Yaowarat or Bangkok’s China Town to prevent Covid-19 transmission.
The festival is normally held annually by Samphantawong district office and local businesspeople.
However, as the Covid-19 outbreak has not yet subsided and could pose risk to the public’s safety, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration decided to call it off.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA