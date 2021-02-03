February 3, 2021

Thailand Approves Personalized License Plates With Names

Thai car license plate

Auctioned vehicle registration plate of Chiang Mai decored with pandas. Photo: Love Krittaya.


BANGKOK, Feb 3 (TNA) – The cabinet approved in principle a ministerial regulation to introduce car license plates with people’s names.

Deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said the new regulation would result in the license plates of cars with up to 7 seats to show more than two characters or words with numbers. The words can be people’s names. Rights to such special plates will be put up for auction to contribute to the Road Safety Fund.

