Thailand Approves Personalized License Plates With Names

Thailand Approves Personalized License Plates With Names1 min read
BANGKOK, Feb 3 (TNA) – The cabinet approved in principle a ministerial regulation to introduce car license plates with people’s names.
Deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said the new regulation would result in the license plates of cars with up to 7 seats to show more than two characters or words with numbers. The words can be people’s names. Rights to such special plates will be put up for auction to contribute to the Road Safety Fund.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
