Saturday, June 24, 2017
Home > News > 12 arrested in second ‘fake licence plates’ police operation

12 arrested in second ‘fake licence plates’ police operation

Vehicle registration red plate
TN News 0

A police operation linked to fake car licence plates in which officers raided 19 locations nationwide this week led to the arrest of 12 suspects, Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpan, the 191 patrol and special operation division chief, told a press conference in Bangkok on Friday.

During the operation, dubbed Yutthakarn Prabpram Pump Paiplom II (second operation to suppress fake car licence plates), officers also seized 39 cars, 56 motorcycles, 12 guns, caches of ammunition, 13 car licence plates and 34 bank account books as evidence, he said.

Full story: The Nation

By Supachai Phetchthewee
The Nation

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Anti-government protesters warned of harsh action, move to invoke new emergency decree

Norwegian man escaped indictment in Thailand

Police car in Antwerp, Belgium

2 female Belgian police officers wounded in machete attack, assailant shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’

Leave a Reply