12 arrested in second ‘fake licence plates’ police operation

A police operation linked to fake car licence plates in which officers raided 19 locations nationwide this week led to the arrest of 12 suspects, Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpan, the 191 patrol and special operation division chief, told a press conference in Bangkok on Friday.

During the operation, dubbed Yutthakarn Prabpram Pump Paiplom II (second operation to suppress fake car licence plates), officers also seized 39 cars, 56 motorcycles, 12 guns, caches of ammunition, 13 car licence plates and 34 bank account books as evidence, he said.

By Supachai Phetchthewee

The Nation