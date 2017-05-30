Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Chiang Mai > Self-made license plate illegal: Chiang Mai transport office

Self-made license plate illegal: Chiang Mai transport office

Thai car license plate
TN Chiang Mai 0

CHIANG MAI, 30 May 2017 (NNT) – The use of a self-made driver’s license plate, the modification of letters and numbers and the imitation of the plate are punishable by law.

Chiang Mai Provincial Transport Official said the office has found some use of modified license plate by decorating with stickers to resemble special plates offered in auctions or the modification of numbers and letters to spell offensive language, are considered offenses punishable by law according to the Car Act BE 2522.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam
Rewriter: tewit kemtong,
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
