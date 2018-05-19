Thailand’s Amazing Durian and Fruit Fest now underway at CentralWorld

BANGKOK, 19th May 2018 (NNT) – The Ministry of commerce is hosting a fruit festival to boost the sales of tropical fruit and geographical indication (GI) products.

Presiding over the opening of “Thailand Amazing Durian and Fruit Fest” at CentralWorld, Commerce Minister Sonthirat Sonthijirawong said the current administration has a policy to turn Thailand into the world’s leading tropical fruit provider.

