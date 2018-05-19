Saturday, May 19, 2018
Distressed Monk Ascends Tower to Save Monastery

Radio antenna mast
BANGKOK — Police on Friday were still trying to convince a monk to descend from a cell tower where he had remained perched more than 24 hours.

Phra Theerathanatnaruttha, abbot of Buddha Jayanthi monastery in Bangkok’s Thawi Watthana district has stayed on the tower 20 meters above the ground since Thursday morning and still refused to come down as of 9am on Friday, claiming a bank is trying to evict the monastery and has rejected several sponsors’ bids to buy it.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

