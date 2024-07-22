Mae Klang Waterfall at Doi Inthanon National Park, Chiang Mai

Tremor recorded Monday in Chiang Mai province

CHIANG MAI – Another tremor was recorded in Chiang Mai province on Monday morning, just a week after the last, though it went unfelt by residents.

Minor Tremors Felt After Earthquake Reports in Koh Samui

According to the Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department, the 3.0-magnitude quake occurred at 2:49 a.m. and was centred three kilometres beneath tambon Mae Nachon in Mae Chaem district.

The Department of Mineral Resources attributed the minor quake to normal movements along the Wiang Haeng fault. Fortunately, no one felt it and according to Bangkok Post, no damage was reported.

This was not the first tremor in the area. On July 16, a 3.3-magnitude tremor struck at a depth of one kilometre in tambon Mae Nachon at 11:04 p.m. Again, no damage was reported.

-Thailand News (TN)

