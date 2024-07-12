Minor Tremors Felt After Earthquake Reports in Koh Samui

A small earthquake was reported on Wednesday (July 10th) after midnight on Samui Island in Surat Thani with tremors felt by some residents.
Koh Samui hit by second quake in a week
The Earthquake Observation Division in the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported at 00:14 A.M. of an earthquake in the Bo Phut sub-district, Koh Samui district.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
+ There are no commentsAdd yours