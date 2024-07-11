Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok

SRT to launch train service between Bangkok and Vientiane on July 19th

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) will run its maiden train service between Bangkok and Vientiane next Friday, but its online advance ticket booking system, which opened this morning, collapsed.

SRT said that the online booking system opened at 9am, but many people discovered that the system didn’t work, forcing those who want to experience the new train service to go to train stations to make their bookings.

