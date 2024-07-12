Heavy Rain Causes Flash Floods in Pattaya

Heavy downpours for over an hour on Wednesday morning, July 11th, caused flash flooding in Pattaya, affecting several roads and causing traffic disruptions.

Parts of Pattaya Face Flash Flooding After Intense Rainfall

The sudden downpour around 8 AM today resulted in water levels rising to over 50-80 centimeters in some areas. This caused several roads to become impassable for small vehicles and motorcycles, particularly along the railway line from Soi Khao Talo to Soi Wat Tham, Sukhumvit Road, and Nong Mai Kaen Road.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!