Flooded street of Pattaya. Heavy rain takes its toll on Pattaya's insufficient draining system

Heavy Rain Causes Flash Floods in Pattaya

TN

Heavy downpours for over an hour on Wednesday morning, July 11th, caused flash flooding in Pattaya, affecting several roads and causing traffic disruptions.

Parts of Pattaya Face Flash Flooding After Intense Rainfall

The sudden downpour around 8 AM today resulted in water levels rising to over 50-80 centimeters in some areas. This caused several roads to become impassable for small vehicles and motorcycles, particularly along the railway line from Soi Khao Talo to Soi Wat Tham, Sukhumvit Road, and Nong Mai Kaen Road.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours