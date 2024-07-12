Betong checkpoint in Yala

Rapid Response Units Deployed in Betong Following Insurgent Threats in Yala

On July 11th, 2024, Mr. Amorn Chumchuay, the Betong District Chief, ordered relevant agencies to integrate their forces and enhance security measures throughout the area, with a particular focus on urban zones following the KOMPI group’s retaliatory attacks against state officials.

Government pickup used as Yala car bomb

Rapid response units have been deployed to patrol the outskirts and border areas in Betong, while checkpoints and roadblocks have been established at designated times to build confidence among residents and tourists.

By Kittisak Phalaharn
