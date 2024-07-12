Old apartments in a Bangkok backstreet

Russian man arrested in Bangkok for passport forgery

TN

Immigration police have arrested a Russian man accused of heading a gang that sold fake passports in Thailand, earning at least 30 million baht from the customers.

Russian National Arrested for Overstaying and 1 Million Baht Bribery Attempt in Surat Thani

The group ran advertisements on applications including Telegram and WhatsApp, claiming it could legally grant passports for 15 nationalities in return for digital payment. It also registered a company in Thailand to provide added credibility, police said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours