Russian man arrested in Bangkok for passport forgery

Immigration police have arrested a Russian man accused of heading a gang that sold fake passports in Thailand, earning at least 30 million baht from the customers.
The group ran advertisements on applications including Telegram and WhatsApp, claiming it could legally grant passports for 15 nationalities in return for digital payment. It also registered a company in Thailand to provide added credibility, police said.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST
