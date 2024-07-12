Russian man arrested in Bangkok for passport forgery

Immigration police have arrested a Russian man accused of heading a gang that sold fake passports in Thailand, earning at least 30 million baht from the customers.

Russian National Arrested for Overstaying and 1 Million Baht Bribery Attempt in Surat Thani

The group ran advertisements on applications including Telegram and WhatsApp, claiming it could legally grant passports for 15 nationalities in return for digital payment. It also registered a company in Thailand to provide added credibility, police said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!