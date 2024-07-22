Motorway 7 to Bang Saen, Chonburi and Pattaya.

Argument in car leads to family tragedy in Chonburi

A car accident caused by a couple arguing resulted in the death of both parents and injuries to their two children, who were travelling with them, police said.

Their white sedan crashed into a power pole on Suk Prayun road in Phan Thong district, Chonburi province, on Sunday night.

