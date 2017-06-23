Saturday, June 24, 2017
Department of Tourism aims to promote Thailand as World’s best film location

Crew members filming "The Alamo" in 2004
BANGKOK, 23rd June 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Tourism has launched the Thailand International Film Destination Festival 2017 (TIFDF2017), with the aim of promoting Thailand as the World’s Best Film Location.

The TIFDT 2017’s concept is a “fascinating destination”, which focuses on promoting the eight tourism clusters in Thailand among international filmmakers through a series of activities, such as a short-film competition among film students around the world.

Tourism and Sports Minister, Mrs Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said this week that the international film industry is directly linked to Thailand’s tourism. The film industry not only brings in a large amount of money to the country, but also helps promote Thailand’s beautiful destinations internationally.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Neeranuit Traijakvanich,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
