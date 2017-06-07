Saturday, June 24, 2017
7 arrested in raid on car theft, forgery gang

Seven people have been apprehended and dozens of vehicles confiscated in a crackdown on a criminal gang which stole cars and forged documents, employing a micro-lending scheme as a front for its operations, police say.

The arrests were made in an operation conducted by the Tourist Police Division, the Patrol and Special Operation Division, and the Metropolitan Police Division 1 to break up car theft gangs associated with document forgery rings.

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST

