Saturday, June 24, 2017
Princess Chulabhorn in Vichaiyuth hospital, but her condition has improved

Princess Soamsavali, Princess Chulabhorn, Princess Sirindhorn and Princess Ubolratana
Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn was diagnosed of suffering from lung, liver and muscle inflammation and low level of oxygen in the blood, but her condition has improved after medical treatment at Vichaiyuth hospital.

According to the first announcement of the Bureau of the Royal Household, the Princess, on Monday, experienced fatigue, breathe shortness, joint and muscle pains and had high fever. She went to Vichaiyuth hospital for diagnosis for her illness.

By Thai PBS Reporters

