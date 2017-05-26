Friday, May 26, 2017
42 luxury cars stolen in Europe shipped to Bangkok: DSI

Ferrari 458 Italia luxury sports car
Forty-two stolen luxury cars were sent from Britain to Bangkok for sale, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) said on Friday.

The National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service, a British police unit, reported that 41 vehicles stolen in Britain and a green Lamborghini stolen in Italy and later shipped to Britain had been delivered to Thailand, DSI deputy director-general Korawat Panpraphakorn told a press conference at the DSI headquarters in Bangkok.

KING-OUA LAOHONG,
BANGKOK POST

