42 luxury cars stolen in Europe shipped to Bangkok: DSI

Forty-two stolen luxury cars were sent from Britain to Bangkok for sale, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) said on Friday.

The National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service, a British police unit, reported that 41 vehicles stolen in Britain and a green Lamborghini stolen in Italy and later shipped to Britain had been delivered to Thailand, DSI deputy director-general Korawat Panpraphakorn told a press conference at the DSI headquarters in Bangkok.

Full story: Bangkok Post

KING-OUA LAOHONG,

BANGKOK POST