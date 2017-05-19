Friday, May 19, 2017
Home > News > DSI impounds 60 supercars, mostly Lamborghinis

DSI impounds 60 supercars, mostly Lamborghinis

Luxury cars Lamborghini Aventador
TN News 0

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) impounded 60 luxury cars, mostly Lamborghinis, from Bangkok showrooms on Thursday on suspicion of evasion of import taxes and other tariffs.

The seizure began with searches of nine premises. They included Niche Cars Group in Suan Luang district, its showroom at Siam Paragon shopping centre in Pathumwan district, STT Autocar on Thiam Ruammit in Huay Khwang district and a used car dealership on Pradit Manutham Road in Bang Kapi, where the vehicles were kept.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Death toll rises to 188 on 5th day of Songkran: DDPM

Thailand: Top PAD leader calls for another military coup

Water fight

No sexy Songkran outfits, junta insists

Leave a Reply