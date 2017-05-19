DSI impounds 60 supercars, mostly Lamborghinis

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) impounded 60 luxury cars, mostly Lamborghinis, from Bangkok showrooms on Thursday on suspicion of evasion of import taxes and other tariffs.

The seizure began with searches of nine premises. They included Niche Cars Group in Suan Luang district, its showroom at Siam Paragon shopping centre in Pathumwan district, STT Autocar on Thiam Ruammit in Huay Khwang district and a used car dealership on Pradit Manutham Road in Bang Kapi, where the vehicles were kept.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS