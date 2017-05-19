Over 57,000 Thais are overstaying in South Korea

About 20,000 Thais are sent back home from South Korea annually and over 57,000 are currently overstaying after the expiration of their 90-day visa-free period, said Ms Bussadee Santipitak, spokesman of the Foreign Ministry and director-general of Information Department.

Responding to a complaint posted on the Facebook page by a Thai tourist that she was rejected entry and sent back home by South Korean immigration officials, Ms Bussadee explained that the problem stemmed from communication problem and the tourist’s incomplete document as required by immigration regulation.

By Thai PBS Reporters