Friday, May 19, 2017
Home > News > Over 57,000 Thais are overstaying in South Korea

Over 57,000 Thais are overstaying in South Korea

Highway in South Korea
TN News 0

About 20,000 Thais are sent back home from South Korea annually and over 57,000 are currently overstaying after the expiration of their 90-day visa-free period, said Ms Bussadee Santipitak, spokesman of the Foreign Ministry and director-general of Information Department.

Responding to a complaint posted on the Facebook page by a Thai tourist that she was rejected entry and sent back home by South Korean immigration officials, Ms Bussadee explained that the problem stemmed from communication problem and the tourist’s incomplete document as required by immigration regulation.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thailand’s DSI targets tobacco giant in tax evasion row

High speed trains

PM reveals high speed rail link to be funded by Thai government alone

Protest leader Suthep says he met Yingluck Shinawatra, chiefs of three armed forces

Leave a Reply