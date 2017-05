BANGKOK, 18th May 2017 (NNT) – Several provinces have experienced both damage and blessings following days of heavy rain.

In the northern province of Nan, municipal workers are speeding up the dredging of canals in response to thundershowers that triggered flooding in the city center this week. Water pumps have been installed at inundated areas to quicken the floodwater removal.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil,

National News Bureau Of Thailand