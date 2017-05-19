The Beatles confirm new release of legendary album

PanARMENIAN.Net – Giles Martin, son of The Beatles producer George Martin, has confirmed plans to re-mix the band’s 1968 work ‘White Album’, NME reports.

To mark the 50th anniversary of ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, Martin worked alongside engineer Sam Okell to re-mix the album in stereo. Speaking on Radcliffe and Maconie’s BBC Radio 6 Music show, he appeared to confirm plans to do the same for ‘White Album’.

Asked if there was more material in the Beatles’ archive to remaster, he joked: “I kind of hope not,” before adding: “‘White Album’, which will be the next release – that was when they started becoming properly indulgent…There are so many takes of ‘Sexy Sadie’, for instance. The efficiency went slightly out the window.”

