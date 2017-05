Thailand will officially enter rainy season at the end of this month and the rain situation this year will be normal without an El Nino phenomenon with sufficient water for agriculture, according to the prediction of the Meteorological Department.

Department head Mr Wanchai Sak-udomchai said on Monday that rainfall this year would not be too much to cause widespread flooding or too little that would cause widespread drought.

By Thai PBS Reporters