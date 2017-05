PHUKET: A British woman six months pregnant was crushed to death under an 18-wheeled truck in central Phuket today (May 8) after the man driving the motorbike she was riding pillion on swerved to avoid a parked car.

Police were called to the scene, on Thepkrasattri Rd in front of a 7-Eleven store in Thalang, at 12:10pm.

