One million Thais are sick and suffer from cigarette-related diseases

At least one million Thais are sick and suffering from various chronic diseases associated with cigarette smoking such as cancer, emphysema, stroke, according to ASH Thailand or anti-cigarette smoking foundation.

ASH Thailand secretary-general Dr Prakit Wateesatokkit said Friday that report from the World Health Organization for every Thai nation who died of diseases associated with cigarette smoking, there were 20 others who are sick and are suffering from various chronic diseases ranging from cancer to emphysema and stroke.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters