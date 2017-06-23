CAAT delivers new aviation certificate to Nok Air

BANGKOK, 23 June 2017 (NNT) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has delivered a new Air Operator Certificate in compliance with the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to Nok Air.

Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith presided over the granting ceremony for the new Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to Nok Air, the 6th airline to receive the new AOC that has been revised in compliance with ICAO regulations.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: tewit kemtong

National News Bureau Of Thailand