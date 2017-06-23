Supersized drug busts force new storage facility

Reflecting the success of recent drug raids, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expects to have a new storehouse for seized narcotics within three months as Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged all Thais to help the government stamp out drug trafficking.

The new facility, which can store up to 110 tonnes, is needed as authorities are confiscating more drugs than they can dispose of quickly, according to the FDA, the only agency that oversees the storage of seized contraband narcotics.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS