Saturday, June 24, 2017
PM bestows awards to antidrug agencies

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha with President Benigno S. Aquino III (cropped). Photo: Malacañang
BANGKOK, 23 June 2017, (NNT) – The Prime Minister has recently handed out awards to various agencies for their efforts to address illegal drug issues, which he considered a national threat.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha personally handed out plaques honoring 216 individuals and organizations for their efforts in thwarting illegal drug use. The annual award ceremony is the third of its kind.

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn
National News Bureau Of Thailand

