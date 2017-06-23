PM bestows awards to antidrug agencies

BANGKOK, 23 June 2017, (NNT) – The Prime Minister has recently handed out awards to various agencies for their efforts to address illegal drug issues, which he considered a national threat.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha personally handed out plaques honoring 216 individuals and organizations for their efforts in thwarting illegal drug use. The annual award ceremony is the third of its kind.

