Karaoke-murder fugitive linked to Golden Triangle drugs

Karaoke-murder fugitive Preeyanuch “Preaw” Nonwangchai trafficked drugs from the Golden Triangle for sale in Thailand, according to the chief of narcotics control police.

“A few years ago Preaw was arrested for possession and use of an illegal drug and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board later found out she had contacts with a big drug cartel that trafficks drugs into Thailand from the Golden Triangle area of Myanmar,” Sirinya Sitdhichai, secretary-general of the ONCB, said on Friday.

