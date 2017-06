Myanmar police, military and immigration officials have launched a manhunt for three Thai women wanted by Thai police for the killing and decapitation of a karaoke bar girl in Khon Kaen.

The three suspects were identified as Ms Kavita Ratchada, 25, Ms Preeyanut Nonwangchai, 24 and Ms Apiwan Sattayabundit. They were wanted for the death of Ms Warisra Klinjuey, 22.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters