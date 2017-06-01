Thursday, June 1, 2017
Malaysia: Editors Suspended After Muslims Find Front Page Offensive

The Putra Mosque in Malaysia
Two top editors at Malaysia’s leading English daily newspaper have been suspended and other journalists have been questioned by police over a front page published on the first day of Ramadan that was deemed offensive to Muslims.

The government has given The Star a week to explain why it should not be suspended for the content it printed on page one on May 27.

That day, The Star’s front page showed a picture of Muslims in congregational prayers to mark the beginning of the Islamic month Ramadan. The photograph was sandwiched between a banner headline about a terrorism leader at the top of the page and a Samsung phone ad promoting a spa package that showed a bare-shouldered woman being massaged.

Home Ministry Secretary General Alwi Ibrahim said the badly placed headline painted a poor image of Muslims as terrorists.

“The Star newspaper has been given seven days to reply to the show-cause letter as to why actions under the Printing Presses and Publications Act (PPPA) 1984, including suspension of publishing permit, should not be taken,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Under the act, the ministry can revoke or suspend a permit for any period it considers desirable.

Malaysian Police Inspector-General Khalid Abu Bakar confirmed that the paper was being investigated on suspicion of inciting religious enmity.

Among those offended by the page was Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party Information Chief Nasruddin Hassan Tantawi, who called it extreme and rude and said it mocked members of Malaysia’s Muslim majority.

Full story: BenarNews

Ray Sherman
Kuala Lumpur

Copyright ©2017, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

