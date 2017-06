BANGKOK — Four hand grenades packed in crumpled newspaper were found in an unclaimed parcel Friday afternoon at a courier service in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district.

The explosive devices were discovered in an unclaimed parcel at a Kerry Express store on Phahonyothin Road after it was returned undelivered from a store in Chonburi province.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English