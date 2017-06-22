Nok Cabin Crew Gives ‘Toxic’ Welcome to Britney Spears

Thursday, June 22, 2017
HS-DBA Boeing Boeing 737 Nok Air at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok
BANGKOK — A day after American pop singer Britney Spears touched down in Bangkok, a cover of her hit “Toxic” by four fetching Thai flight attendants was posted online to celebrate her arrival.

To welcome the millennial Pop Princess, Thai superfans have shown their devotion in different ways. Some attended a cosplay and lipsync audition for a chance to meet their idol, while others covered her song by wearing their airline uniforms.

By Kaewta Ketbungkan
Khaosod English

TN
