Nok Cabin Crew Gives ‘Toxic’ Welcome to Britney Spears

BANGKOK — A day after American pop singer Britney Spears touched down in Bangkok, a cover of her hit “Toxic” by four fetching Thai flight attendants was posted online to celebrate her arrival.

To welcome the millennial Pop Princess, Thai superfans have shown their devotion in different ways. Some attended a cosplay and lipsync audition for a chance to meet their idol, while others covered her song by wearing their airline uniforms.

By Kaewta Ketbungkan

Khaosod English