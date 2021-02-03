Thailand records 795 new COVID-19 cases today





The Muang and Kantharavichai districts of the northeastern province of Maha Sarakham have been declared Red Zones, and 17 high-risk venues have been closed, after a cluster of 21 COVID-19 infections, including a doctor, were recorded, according to CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin on Wednesday.

He said that, so far, 4,149 people in the province have been screened, with 2,477 of them cleared of the virus and results for the remaining 1,672 still pending.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

