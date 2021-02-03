February 3, 2021

Thailand records 795 new COVID-19 cases today

A bottle of hand sanitizer for passengers to use at Ha Yaek Lat Phrao Station in Bangkok on March 1, 2020 amid the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak

A bottle of hand sanitizer for passengers to use at Ha Yaek Lat Phrao Station in Bangkok on March 1, 2020 amid the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Mx. Granger. CC0 1.0.


The Muang and Kantharavichai districts of the northeastern province of Maha Sarakham have been declared Red Zones, and 17 high-risk venues have been closed, after a cluster of 21 COVID-19 infections, including a doctor, were recorded, according to CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin on Wednesday.

He said that, so far, 4,149 people in the province have been screened, with 2,477 of them cleared of the virus and results for the remaining 1,672 still pending.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

