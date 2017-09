PHUKET: A newly arrived female Chinese tourist was injured in the early hours of this morning after the car she was travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle in Thalang. The driver of the vehicle and his other two passengers escaped unharmed.

Thalang Police received a report of the accident, which happened near the Tha Yang Bridge on the Don Jom Thao Rd in Baan Don in Thalang at 5:50am today (Sept 7).

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News