AYUTTHAYA – Customs officials have seized 40 tonnes of smuggled buffalo meat worth about four million baht from a cold storage facility in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district.

Worawut Wiboonsirichai, director of the Customs Department’s investigation and suppression office,led the team that searched the Kamal Meat Product Co Ltd cold storage facility in tambon Lumphi on Wednesday evening.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUNTHORN PONGPAO

BANGKOK POST