The Mueang Kalasin Municipality on Thursday warned residents in the downtown to brace themselves for possible flash flooding in the next 24 hours.

Jaruwat Boonperm, the mayor of Mueang Kalasin Municipality, issued the warning after the Kaeng Don Klang dam’s reservoir was expected to soon reach full capacity. The dam is upstream from Kalasin’s downtown.

By The Nation