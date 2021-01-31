Over 80% of Thais worry about COVID-19 vaccine side effects, but most want inoculation: Suan Dusit Poll

Over 80% of Thais worry about COVID-19 vaccine side effects, but most want inoculation: Suan Dusit Poll1 min read
More than 80% of Thai respondents to a Suan Dusit Poll are worried about the potential side effects of COVID-19 vaccines, but over 65% still want to be inoculated, once any side effects are known.
Suan Dusit University polled 1,570 subjects, between January 22nd and 29th, on their opinions about the various COVID-19 vaccines currently becoming available.
By Thai PBS World