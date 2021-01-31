January 31, 2021

Over 80% of Thais worry about COVID-19 vaccine side effects, but most want inoculation: Suan Dusit Poll

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine . Photo: © Arne Müseler / http://www.arne-mueseler.com. CC BY-SA 3.0.


More than 80% of Thai respondents to a Suan Dusit Poll are worried about the potential side effects of COVID-19 vaccines, but over 65% still want to be inoculated, once any side effects are known.

Suan Dusit University polled 1,570 subjects, between January 22nd and 29th, on their opinions about the various COVID-19 vaccines currently becoming available.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

