Body identified as woman who came to Phuket to work, repeatedly shot in head, confirm police

Thai Police motorcycle

Tiger Boxer Thai Police motorbike. Photo: Highway Patrol Images / flickr.


PHUKET: The body found dumped beside the road between Patong and Karon on Friday (Jan 29) has been confirmed to be that of a woman who had been living in Nakhon Sri Thammarat but came to Phuket to work just over a week ago, Karon Police have confirmed.

Also, the severe head trauma originally believed to have been inflicted by a heavy instrument has now been confirmed by forensic police to be a shotgun wound, Karon Police Chief Col Peerapong Chai-aroon.

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

