Body identified as woman who came to Phuket to work, repeatedly shot in head, confirm police





PHUKET: The body found dumped beside the road between Patong and Karon on Friday (Jan 29) has been confirmed to be that of a woman who had been living in Nakhon Sri Thammarat but came to Phuket to work just over a week ago, Karon Police have confirmed.

Also, the severe head trauma originally believed to have been inflicted by a heavy instrument has now been confirmed by forensic police to be a shotgun wound, Karon Police Chief Col Peerapong Chai-aroon.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

Email





