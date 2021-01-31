Body identified as woman who came to Phuket to work, repeatedly shot in head, confirm police

Body identified as woman who came to Phuket to work, repeatedly shot in head, confirm police1 min read
PHUKET: The body found dumped beside the road between Patong and Karon on Friday (Jan 29) has been confirmed to be that of a woman who had been living in Nakhon Sri Thammarat but came to Phuket to work just over a week ago, Karon Police have confirmed.
Also, the severe head trauma originally believed to have been inflicted by a heavy instrument has now been confirmed by forensic police to be a shotgun wound, Karon Police Chief Col Peerapong Chai-aroon.
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News