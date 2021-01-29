January 30, 2021

Woman’s body found dumped beside road south of Patong

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found wrapped in a blanket beside the road between Patong and Karon earlier today (Jan 29).

Officers from the Patong Police called the Patong Branch of Kusoldharm Foundation to join them at the scene, near the Phuket Provincial office of the Agricultural Land Reform Office (Alro) on Patak Rd, at 1:15pm after receiving a call from passer-by asking them to check out what he thought was a dead body beside the road.

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

