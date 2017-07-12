Daesh Caliphate Collapses, Takfirism Ideology Remains A Threat

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Daesh’s self-proclaimed caliphate collapsed this week as the terrorist group has lost most of its power, influence and occupied territories but Takfirism ideology still remains to be serious danger to the global security.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on July 10, formally declared victory over Daesh in the northern city of Mosul, saying their defeat marks the “collapse” of the self-proclaimed caliphate.

Daesh has not only lost most parts of its territory in Iraq but also it is in decline in Syria and other parts of the world.

In Syria, Daesh was defeated in the battle with Syrian Army and its allies in December 2016 when it lost control over East Aleppo and now the terrorist group which is also known as ISIL or ISIS is missing its last stronghold of Raqqa.

While the US-backed the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a mixed group of Kurdish and Arab fighters, have recently encircled Raqqa and have entered deep inside part of the city, Syrian Army has also liberated some western and southern neighborhoods of former Daesh capital.

Syrian Army and their allies are now combating Daesh elements in every corner of the country including Deir ez-zor.

Other terrorist groups including Tahrir al-Sham, led by al-Qaeda’s former arm in Syria, Jabhat Fateh al-sham, also known as the the Nusra Front do not have better conditions as they are splitting and fighting with each other across Syria.

Takfiris’ safe zones in other parts of the world including Libya, Afghanistan, Lebanon are also under fire from rival groups or the country’s armies.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

