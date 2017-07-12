UK: Devout Muslim teen plotted London Bridge-style jihad attack at Justin Bieber concert

First there was the jihad attack on the Eagles of Death Metal concert in Paris. Then there was the jihad massacre at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. And recently in Costa Rica, another jihad plot targeting an Ariana Grande concert was uncovered.

Jihad murderers are targeting young people, hoping that by killing our children, they will sow maximum terror in the hearts of the kuffar, as the Quran commands them to do.

“Farmer’s teenage son, 17, ‘plotted a London Bridge-style attack at a Justin Bieber concert in Cardiff after being radicalised in less than a WEEK online.”

Pamela Geller