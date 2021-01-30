January 30, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

One COVID-19 death, 930 new cases on Saturday

1 min read
4 mins ago TN
Thailand's universal healthcare system. Nurse monitoring a suspected COVID-19 coronavirus patient at Non Sung District Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

Thailand's universal healthcare system. Nurse monitoring a suspected COVID-19 coronavirus patient at Non Sung District Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat). Photo: Public Services International / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


A Myanmar worker in Samut Sakhon province has died, raising the Covid-19 death toll to 77, while 930 new cases were added — 916 local infections and 14 imported — bringing the total to 17,953.

The new death was a 31-year-old Myanmar man. He had cirrhosis and was an alcoholic, Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesperson of Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

One COVID-19 death, 930 new cases on Saturday 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Billionaires made $3.9 trillion during the pandemic, while workers lost $3.7 trillion

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Poor air quality in Bangkok and 11 other provinces today

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Marine Le Pen Vows to Ban Hijab, ‘Murderous Islamist Ideologies’ as She Scores Record High in Polls

19 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

One COVID-19 death, 930 new cases on Saturday

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Billionaires made $3.9 trillion during the pandemic, while workers lost $3.7 trillion

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Poor air quality in Bangkok and 11 other provinces today

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Marine Le Pen Vows to Ban Hijab, ‘Murderous Islamist Ideologies’ as She Scores Record High in Polls

19 mins ago TN