One COVID-19 death, 930 new cases on Saturday





A Myanmar worker in Samut Sakhon province has died, raising the Covid-19 death toll to 77, while 930 new cases were added — 916 local infections and 14 imported — bringing the total to 17,953.

The new death was a 31-year-old Myanmar man. He had cirrhosis and was an alcoholic, Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesperson of Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

