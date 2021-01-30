One COVID-19 death, 930 new cases on Saturday

One COVID-19 death, 930 new cases on Saturday1 min read
A Myanmar worker in Samut Sakhon province has died, raising the Covid-19 death toll to 77, while 930 new cases were added — 916 local infections and 14 imported — bringing the total to 17,953.
The new death was a 31-year-old Myanmar man. He had cirrhosis and was an alcoholic, Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesperson of Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Saturday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
