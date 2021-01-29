January 29, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Alcohol Consumption Ban Continues in Bangkok As Thailand Reports 802 new COVID-19 cases

Bars at Soi Cowboy in Bangkok

Bars at Soi Cowboy in Bangkok. Photo: Paul Sullivan / flickr..


BANGKOK, Jan 29 (TNA) — The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday reported 802 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours and allowed the resumption of businesses and activities on Feb 1 but drinking will be prohibited at Bangkok restaurants.

CCSA spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin said 802 new cases comprised 781 local infections and 21 arrivals.

The total cases rose to 17,023. Of them, 11,396 recovered and 5,314 were being treated. The death toll was unchanged at 76. Dr Taweesilp said 98% of new cases in the latest COVID-19 spread were in Samut Sakhon, 1.2% in Bangkok and 0.8% in other provinces.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

