Alcohol Consumption Ban Continues in Bangkok As Thailand Reports 802 new COVID-19 cases





BANGKOK, Jan 29 (TNA) — The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday reported 802 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours and allowed the resumption of businesses and activities on Feb 1 but drinking will be prohibited at Bangkok restaurants.

CCSA spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin said 802 new cases comprised 781 local infections and 21 arrivals.

The total cases rose to 17,023. Of them, 11,396 recovered and 5,314 were being treated. The death toll was unchanged at 76. Dr Taweesilp said 98% of new cases in the latest COVID-19 spread were in Samut Sakhon, 1.2% in Bangkok and 0.8% in other provinces.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

Email





